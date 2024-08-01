News

You need your head checked if you believe Agyapadie document is from our family – Gabby

Gabby Otchere Darko13 Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent NPP member, has dismissed the Agyapadee Book as absurd, stating anyone who believes in it needs their head checked.

He argues it’s illogical for a family to document evil plans for their own country.

Otchere-Darko likened the situation to past false accusations against John Agyekum Kufuor.

Despite Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin labeling the book as fake, it continues to spark media discussions in Ghana.

