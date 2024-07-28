News

You’re free to give Bawumia more votes than me’ – Gideon Boako raps Constituents

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Gideon Boako, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Tano South, has urged his constituents to prioritize voting for the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, over himself.

Speaking on Hello FM, Dr. Boako emphasized the importance of securing a decisive victory for Dr. Bawumia, highlighting that his leadership is crucial for Ghana’s development.

Boako’s remarks are seen as a strategic move to rally support for a unified NPP front.

He stressed that the Ahafo region, including Tano North, would benefit significantly from a Bawumia administration.

