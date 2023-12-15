You’re not fit to champion cause for Muslims – COMOG tells Madina MP

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu

The Coalition of Muslims Organization of Ghana (COMOG) is promising to campaign against the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu in the 2024 general election.

They claim he is not fit to champion the cause of Muslims.



This follows the MP championing a proposed amendment of the Holiday Act asking for an extra day to the Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha holidays.



The holidays are Tashreeq (a day after the Eid-al-Adha Festival) and Shaqq (a day before the Eid-al-Fitr). The lawyer cum legislator tendered the bill to the Clerk of Parliament on Wednesday, 29th November 2023.



The Madina MP said in a statement released on Thursday that the Public Holidays Act 2001, Act 601, was amended as a part of the endeavor to establish a society that is more inclusive, productive, and progressive.



According to him, the goal of the Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (No. 2) was to provide Muslims two days off for each Islamic holiday instead of the current one.



“The right of every Ghanaian to freedom of religion is a fundamental one. In Article 21(c) every Ghanian has the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest any religion. Being the 2nd dominant religion in Ghana, Ghanaian Muslims must have equal opportunities when it comes to the celebration of religious festivals.”

“After 40 days of mandatory religious obligation of fasting, practitioners of Islamic Religion deserve an additional day for rest and to prepare for full activities,” the MP said.



But reacting to the move by the MP in an interview with Starr News, the Chairman of COMOG, Alhaji Abdul Hanan insisted that the MP is not fit to champion the amendment due to his resistance to the anti-gay bill among others.



“We think that it’s not a bad idea in the first place, but the one who is championing it is not the right person. Sometime back, we indicated to Ghanaians that as a Coalition of Muslim Organization of Ghana and a member of National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, we will mention names of individuals who are being impediments in our way to ensure that we have sanity in our system as far as LGBT activities are concerned.



"Today, I want to mention the first name and that is Francis Sosu. He is one person who is against our activities to ensure that there is sanity, our values as Ghanaians are protected. On top of that, Sosu had the audacity to ensure that he expunged the laws that bring security to us as Ghanaians.”



He added: “Sosu has forgotten that he is an MP for a place where we have a chunk of Muslim communities which is Madina. He is not the right person to advocate for this. We are going to Sosu’s constituency, and he should get ready for us. We are going to mount a forum and have a proper debate with him. He only hides his face behind the proposed holidays. We don’t need Sosu to be the one to be advocating for us.”