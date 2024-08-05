News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

You’re the reason why we want power – Naana to market women

Image 16.png Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeamang

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate, emphasized the party’s commitment to supporting traders and informal sector workers through policies like the Women’s Development Bank.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate, emphasized the party’s commitment to supporting traders and informal sector workers through policies like the Women’s Development Bank. Speaking at Winneba market, she promised improved infrastructure and urged voters to choose the NDC for enhanced development in their region.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh