You’re the reason why we want power – Naana to market women

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeamang

Source: Mynewsgh

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s running mate, emphasized the party’s commitment to supporting traders and informal sector workers through policies like the Women’s Development Bank.

