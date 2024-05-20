You’ve been president before, allow me to also become president – Bawumia to Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to allow him the opportunity to become president, citing Mahama's previous tenure.

During a meeting with Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his palace in Wa on Sunday, May 19, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that he could serve two terms, unlike Mahama, who is eligible for only one more term.



"Myself and my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama] are all your children. We are both from the North and he has been president before but I haven’t been president before, so I have told him [John Dramani Mahama] that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country," Dr. Bawumia stated.

He further noted, "I will be able to be president for eight years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for eight years rather than four years."