You’ve taken away our burdens through Free SHS – Upper Dixcove Chief to NAPO

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, has praised Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's vice presidential candidate, for successfully implementing the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

This initiative has relieved parents, guardians, and traditional leaders of financial burdens related to education.



The chief assured Dr. Opoku Prempeh of his support and confidence in his ability to assist the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Bawumia.

He highlighted that the free SHS policy has significantly reduced the number of requests for financial aid for education.



