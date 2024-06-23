You were selected to grow our assets, not steal our wealth – Former PNC Chair to gov’t officials

Menu ›
Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post
Bernard Mornah, former PNC Chairman, has criticized the sale of state-owned institutions to government cronies, calling it shortsighted.
He advocated for reforming and revitalizing non-performing state agencies instead of selling them off.
Mornah emphasized the need for sustainable solutions to improve these institutions, accusing some government appointees of focusing on personal gain rather than managing state assets for national benefit.
He warned against 'state capture,' urging society to demand accountability from officials.
