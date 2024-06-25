You will be sending calculators to the courts in 6 months – Dennis Miracles Aboagye to NDC

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the Bawumia campaign team, has dismissed NDC's claims of NPP bribing bloggers to share their campaign messages.

He accused the NDC of complaining about everything and failing to learn from their mistakes, leading to their consistent election losses.



Aboagye taunted the NDC, saying they will continue to complain while the NPP campaigns, and eventually copy their strategies like they did with media engagement.

He predicted that the NDC will ultimately end up in court, just like they did in the past.



Read full article