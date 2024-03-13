Young female soldier dies in tragic accident on Juapong Highway

Eyewitnesses reported that the three victims were speeding in a Hyundai vehicle

In a tragic incident on the Juapong Highway in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, a young female soldier, Sherri Shalom, lost her life along with two other individuals.

Eyewitnesses reported that the three victims were speeding in a Hyundai vehicle when it collided with a heavily loaded cargo car carrying firewood.



The collision proved fatal, instantly claiming the lives of the two male occupants seated in the front of the vehicle.



Despite surviving the initial impact, Sherri Shalom, who had recently graduated from the Ghana Armed Forces just last month, was found unconscious at the scene.



She was rushed to Akosombo Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Sherri Shalom succumbed to her injuries a day later, adding to the tragedy of the accident.



Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and the Ghana Armed Forces community in mourning. Sherri Shalom's passing serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety for all.



