Your visit signifies the beginning of a new era- Ya Na To Yagbonwura

This is first-ever visit by the King of Gonjas to the King of Dagbamb

Ya Na Abukari II, the overlord of Dagbon, has hailed the historic visit by Yagbonwura Bii Kunuto Jewu Soale I to the Gbewa Palace as the dawn of a new era of collaboration.

This first-ever visit by the King of Gonjas to the King of Dagbamba underscored the deep-rooted kinship and cultural ties between Dagbon and Yagbon.



Emphasizing unity and peace, Ya Na urged traditional leaders to resolve conflicts amicably to ensure regional development.

He also highlighted the visit's potential to foster greater unity among Ghanaian tribal leaders, advocating for collective action to tackle poverty, illiteracy, and underdevelopment in the northern regions.



The Yagbonwura echoed these sentiments, calling for strengthened ties and cooperation between the two kingdoms.



