Your work is crucial in the fight against fraud – EOCO Boss to Certified Fraud Examiners

Fraud Examiners New.png COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and Certified Fraud Examiners at the ACFE conference

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, has praised Certified Fraud Examiners for their vital role in combating fraud and corruption.

At the launch of the ACFE conference, she emphasized the importance of their work in safeguarding organizations and individuals.

COP Addo-Danquah highlighted the pervasive nature of fraud and corruption, underscoring the need for collaboration among fraud examiners and other stakeholders to effectively combat these threats.

She acknowledged the Ghana Chapter of ACFE for its efforts in governing fraud examination professionals in Ghana.

