Youth seek blood of suspected lesbian in Ahafo Region amidst anti-LGBTQ sentiment

The colours of the LGBTQ community

Tensions are high in Ahyiayem, Ahafo Region, as youth demand severe action against Tiwaa Rita and her friends for alleged same-sex activities, considered an abomination locally.

Rita has reportedly fled, possibly to a country with LGBTQ protections.



Led by Kojoba Nuamah and supported by the chief, the youth’s actions reflect widespread anti-LGBTQ sentiment in Ghana.

This comes after Ghana’s Parliament passed a controversial bill in February 2024, severely restricting LGBTQ rights. The bill faces legal challenges and threatens significant financial aid from the World Bank and IMF, highlighting the profound impact of anti-LGBTQ legislation on individuals and the nation.



