News
Youth will not be left out in job creation – Mahama

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Former President and NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has promised that no Ghanaian youth will be left behind in job creation if his party wins the upcoming election.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC Youth Manifesto, Mahama highlighted his "24-hour economy" policy, which aims to create jobs by implementing a three-shift work system for each job.

He reassured stakeholders that his government would meet expectations and ensure all young Ghanaians benefit from these opportunities.

Mahama emphasized his commitment to delivering on these promises if elected into office.

Source: 3news