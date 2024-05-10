Yvonne Nelson plans protest against dumsor May 25

Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has notified the Ghana Police Service of an upcoming protest against the inconsistent electricity supply popularly known as dumsor in the country.

In a statement shared on May 9, she disclosed plans to hold a vigil on May 25 at Revolution Square, beginning at 8:30 am and ending at 12 midnight.



The statement, addressed to the Inspector General of Police, expressed frustration over the unacceptable power supply situation and aimed to provide the president with evidence of its adverse effects.



This move follows a tweet from Yvonne Nelson inviting Ghanaians to join her in a campaign against the recent erratic power cuts.



Yvonne Nelson's call for action echoes protests she organized in 2015 with other celebrities to express dissatisfaction over consistent power outages.



She hopes for a similar turnout this time and seeks the support of the general public for the upcoming protest against 'dumsor.'

In her post on X on Monday, April 22, Yvonne Nelson indicated her readiness to collaborate with IMANI for the vigil, citing the organization's involvement in the 2015 edition.



However, IMANI President Franklin Cudjoe clarified that while they are preparing to demonstrate against the ongoing crisis, they will not be pressured into organizing a protest against the government.



Mr. Cudjoe emphasized that IMANI will conduct their protest at their own



pace and encouraged individuals who share their grievances to organize their demonstrations.