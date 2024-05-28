News

Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings advocates for agricultural preservation

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings12345678 Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: TIG Post

Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey, has advocated for policies to protect fertile peri-urban lands from real estate encroachment, warning of potential food scarcity.

Speaking at the AG-STUD Africa 2024 Bootcamp, she emphasized the urgency of preserving agricultural lands for food security.

The event, themed on advancing agri-youth career opportunities, gathered 350 agricultural students.

Dr. Zanetor urged students to explore diverse roles in agriculture, while government officials highlighted agriculture's significant economic impact and committed to supporting youth involvement.

The program featured mentorship, skill development, and competitions to inspire and educate participants.

