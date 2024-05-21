Zanetor donates and encourages constituents during voter registration

Dr. Zanetor emphasized the importance of every eligible voter registering to ensure their voices

Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey, recently visited the voter registration center to support her constituents during the ongoing registration exercise.

During her tour, she made several donations to assist those present at the center. The purpose of her visit to the Electoral Commission Headquarters was to bolster the efforts of the limited voter registration initiative.



Dr. Zanetor emphasized the importance of every eligible voter registering to ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming December 7th elections.



She urged her constituents to actively participate in the electoral process by registering and voting for leaders who truly prioritize the nation's concerns and the well-being of its citizens.

Dr. Zanetor expressed her belief in the collective power of the community to address economic challenges and work towards a brighter future.



“Together, we can address the challenges facing our economy and build a brighter future for all,” Dr. Zanetor stated, highlighting the importance of unity and civic engagement in achieving national progress.



Through her visit and donations, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings demonstrated her commitment to her constituents and the democratic process, encouraging active participation and support for the betterment of the community.