Zebilla MP calls for Bolgatanga Airport construction to enhance swift healthcare

Cletus Avoka, Member of Parliament for Zebilla

Cletus Avoka, the Member of Parliament for Zebilla constituency, has urged the government to prioritize the construction of an airport in Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region.

Mr. Avoka highlighted the challenges faced in transferring patients to medical facilities in Greater Accra, often resulting in loss of lives.



He argued that an airport in the region would facilitate swift medical attention and address security concerns, particularly in light of insurgencies in the Sahel and neighboring towns around Bawku.



Mr. Avoka emphasized the strategic importance of an airport in the Upper East Region, citing the need to mobilize troops quickly to areas experiencing security challenges.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Mr. Avoka highlighted the necessity of an airport in the region, stating, “Somebody is involved in an accident and unless there is a helicopter, which even takes three hours from Accra to Bolgatanga, but if there was a flight, it would have taken just one hour to Korle Bu and we are missing that due to the lack of an airport.”



He emphasized that the absence of an airport hinders quick medical evacuation and transportation of troops in times of emergencies.