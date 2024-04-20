Zenith Global Health to host 4th Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit in Accra

The 4th Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit

Zenith Global Health is set to organize the 4th Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit (AHAS 2024) in Accra, according to a statement from the organization.

Scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre from April 22 to April 23, 2024, the summit will revolve around the theme: “Advances in Population Health – Tackling Inequalities and Access: A One Health Approach”.



AHAS 2024 aims to convene healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and stakeholders from across Africa to address critical healthcare issues and promote collaborative efforts for sustainable solutions.



The summit agenda includes panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive sessions focusing on holistic approaches to tackling population health challenges.



Topics on the agenda encompass healthcare financing, supply chain management, community engagement, and the integration of technology to enhance healthcare accessibility and delivery.



Mary Akangbe, President and Founder of Zenith Global Health, expressed enthusiasm for hosting AHAS 2024, underscoring its significance as a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights and explore innovative strategies for advancing population health in Africa.

AHAS 2024 will also feature the Africa Healthcare Awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovations in various sectors of the healthcare industry.



Dr Imane Kendili, President of Africa Global Health, Morocco, highlighted the importance of celebrating healthcare professionals and organizations contributing to improved healthcare outcomes and community wellness across Africa.



Interested participants are encouraged to register for AHAS 2024 through the official website provided by Zenith Global Health.



Founded in 2016 by Mary Akangbe, Zenith Global Health aims to transform healthcare across Africa, leveraging her extensive experience as a British Nigerian Specialist Nurse Practitioner with over three decades of service in the UK health system.