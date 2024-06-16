News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Zipline and CorpsAfrica join forces to boost blood supply in Ghana

Zipline Aims.png A Zipline drone

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Zipline has partnered with global NGO CorpsAfrica to address the critical shortage of safe blood supplies in Ghana's health facilities.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live