Zipline and CorpsAfrica join forces to boost blood supply in Ghana

Zipline has partnered with global NGO CorpsAfrica to address the critical shortage of safe blood supplies in Ghana's health facilities.

The collaboration aims to enhance blood donations through comprehensive initiatives leveraging both organizations' strengths. A joint statement revealed that despite the necessity of reliable blood supplies for effective healthcare, Ghana faces low voluntary blood donation rates. In 2021, only 26% of 173,938 units of blood were donated by the public, dropping to 25.3% of 179,765 units in 2022.



To combat this, Zipline has been working to increase blood availability in hospitals as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. In 2023, Zipline organized 41 blood drives in collaboration with Ghana’s National Blood Bank, collecting 2,780 units. A similar initiative in Rwanda led to a 55% reduction in maternal mortality.

Senior VP of Partnerships at Zipline, Mrs. Miki Sofer, announced plans to coordinate 80 blood drives in 2024 with CorpsAfrica, targeting 6,000 units. The partnership also aims to engage community volunteers and conduct awareness campaigns. Zipline and CorpsAfrica will work with the National Blood Service to improve blood donation awareness and train healthcare professionals in using various blood components effectively.



"We encourage everyone to join us in making blood available to save lives," said Mrs. Sofer. CorpsAfrica’s CEO, Liz Fanning, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting their volunteers' commitment to supporting these vital efforts.