Zoomlion Ghana clear decades-old refuse dumps in Eastern Region

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development (MLGDRD), has successfully cleared long-standing refuse dumps in various communities across the Eastern Region.

Communities such as Asitey, Salosi, Sra, Ogome Matsewe, Aperade, Akrade, Nsutem Zango, Kibi Juaso, and New Tafo Zango, among others, have benefited from this initiative.



Municipal and district assemblies including New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Achiase, and Abuakwa South also benefitted from the exercise.



The decision to clear these dumps was motivated by the health hazards they posed to residents, as the wind often blew the refuse, scattering it and making the environment unclean.



Faustina Shardey, the Eastern Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana, highlighted the importance of this exercise in fulfilling the President's vision of cleanliness in communities.

Zoomlion Ghana plans to place containers at strategic points within the communities for residents to deposit their refuse.



Shardey emphasized the importance of community ownership of these dustbins, as it would ensure that proper refuse dumping procedures are followed. This initiative aims to instill a sense of cleanliness among residents, reducing the risk of diseases like malaria, cholera, typhoid fever, and dysentery.



Cynthia Agyapong, a trader in Koforidua, expressed relief at the removal of refuse in her community, noting that it would prevent the inhalation of foul odors and reduce the risk of contracting diseases.



The exercise underscores the commitment of Zoomlion Ghana and the MLGDRD to improving sanitation and promoting a healthier environment in the Eastern Region.