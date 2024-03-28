mPharma revolutionises healthcare delivery in Africa with AWS partnership

mPharma aims to revolutionise community pharmacies, ensuring life-saving medications reach everyone

mPharma has embarked on a transformative journey to enhance access to medicines and primary healthcare services across Africa.

Through the seamless integration of innovative technology and a robust pharmaceutical supply chain, mPharma aims to revolutionise community pharmacies, ensuring life-saving medications reach those who need them most.



The company's groundbreaking platform equips pharmacies with virtual doctor offices called mutti Doctor, which integrate remote sensors and point-of-care diagnostic tests to deliver exceptional patient care.



Through Bloom, mPharma’s proprietary web-based application, pharmacists gain access to real-time drug information, treatment guidelines, and patient medication history, enabling them to provide informed consultations and personalised care.



Additionally, Bloom facilitates communication between pharmacists and patients, allowing for prescription refills, appointment scheduling, and medication reminders through a user-friendly web interface, ultimately promoting patient adherence to treatment plans and better health outcomes.



Before migrating to AWS, mPharma faced significant challenges in scaling its infrastructure and ensuring data security across diverse regions with limited resources. Gregory Rockson, CEO of mPharma, explains, “Initially, our solution relied on SMS prescriptions sent by doctors, which proved impractical. We pivoted to an e-prescription platform, launching first in Zambia and then expanding to Ghana with the University of Ghana Hospital as our anchor client.”



mPharma's transition to AWS in 2017 marked a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. Leveraging AWS services such as Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, and Amazon RDS, mPharma seamlessly expanded its network across Ghana and beyond. The cloud platform's scalability and elasticity enabled mPharma to adapt to growing demand without significant upfront infrastructure investments, facilitating smooth operations as its reach extended across multiple African countries.

Robin Njiru, Public Sector Lead, East & West Africa, AWS, commented, “We are thrilled to see organisations like mPharma harnessing AWS technologies to make a positive impact in Africa's healthcare landscape. Their growth journey has been remarkable, enabling access to quality medicine and improved healthcare across the continent. We are committed to supporting mPharma's future innovations as they continue to expand their reach.”



In November 2023, mPharma was selected to receive cloud credits as part of the AWS Health Equity Initiative, a testament to its commitment to improving health outcomes irrespective of socioeconomic status or geography.



Since adopting AWS, mPharma has grown exponentially, serving over 500 pharmacies in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Togo, and Benin. The company's Vendor Management Inventory (VMI) system is utilised across these markets to optimise medicine stocking and reduce risks. With a recent $35 million funding round in 2022, mPharma is poised for further expansion and replication of its successful model across the African continent.



Despite its rapid progress, mPharma continues to face challenges, including internet connectivity issues in remote areas. However, the company remains committed to overcoming these obstacles, with ongoing support from AWS.



As mPharma continues its journey, AWS remains a vital partner in its mission to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Africa and serve as a beacon of innovation across the continent, paving the way for improved healthcare outcomes for millions.