1.55cm is the minimum height of a youth player Kotoko will recruit – Prosper Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has announced that the club has established a minimum height criterion for players being recruited into their youth team.

The club is actively signing new players to address the gaps created by the departure of over 20 individuals following a significant roster overhaul.



In discussing the policy that governs their youth player recruitment, Ogum expressed confidence in the current talents within the team.



"We have set a baseline height requirement, determining that every youth team player we recruit must be at least 155 centimeters tall.

"This will serve as the minimum height and entry standard. After establishing these two fundamental criteria, we proceeded to evaluate the candidates, which enabled us to select these young players.



"Upon reviewing the quality of our current roster, it is evident that your observation holds true. These young athletes are exceptionally skilled and demonstrate intelligence both on and off the field."