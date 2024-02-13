Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
1

10 photos of the newly commissioned Borteyman Sports Complex

Borteyman Sports Complex 6 President Akufo-Addo commissioning the Borteyman Sports Complex

Tue, 13 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, February 2024, commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex ahead of the 2023 African Games.

The African Games are scheduled to take place from March 8 to 23, 2024.

The Borteyman Sports Complex boasts world-class amenities, including a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool, a multi-purpose Sports Hall, a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, and arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex.

This venue will host seven competitive sports during the Games: table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.

See the images of the Borteyman Sports Complex below:















Source: www.ghanaweb.live