13th African Games: 38 athletes to represent Ghana in track and field

Ghanaian track star Benjamin Azamati

Ghana Athletics has officially announced that a total of 38 athletes will be representing the nation in the upcoming 13th All-African Games.

The team will consist of a mix of local talents and foreign-based stars, including renowned athletes like Benjamin Azamati, the record holder in the 100m event, and James Dadzie, who holds the record in the 200m event, who are expected to proudly carry the flag of Ghana during the competition.



Notable athletes like Joseph Paul Amoah, a bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Games, will also be joining the squad to compete for Ghana in the African Games, alongside rising stars like Edwin Gadayi and Sarfo Antwi, who have both qualified during the recent Open Championship held at the University of Ghana Stadium.

According to Citi Sports, some familiar faces like Rose Yeboah, the defending champion in the women's high jump at the African Games, and Deborah Acquah, the 2019 long jump silver medalist, will not be part of the Ghanaian contingent this time around.