2022 World Cup: Ghana qualified with an interesting penalty – Herbert Mensah

Black Stars vs South Africa at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Herbert Mensah, the former chairman of Asante Kotoko, believes that Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup can be attributed to an intriguing penalty.

This penalty, which was awarded to the Black Stars in November 2021 and successfully converted by Andre Ayew at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, allowed Ghana to surpass South Africa and secure a place in the next round of African qualification.



Despite South Africa's appeal to FIFA regarding the referee's decision, it was ultimately rejected.



During a press conference at the African Games, Mensah expressed his thoughts on the matter, questioning whether football was the root of the problem for South Africa.

He pointed out that despite their previous failure at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana's qualification was secured through an interesting penalty.



He also warned that if South Africa continued to rely on such means, they would consistently face disappointment, using the example of a hypothetical scenario where they would travel to Ivory Coast and face similar outcomes.



However, despite their successful qualification, Ghana was unable to progress beyond the stages at the Qatar tournament in 2022.