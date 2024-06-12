2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC host relegated RTU on Wednesday to clear last outstanding game

Dreams FC vs RTU

Source: Footballghana

The final match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season between Dreams FC and Real Tamale United (RTU) is set to take place tomorrow, June 12, after being postponed earlier due to Dreams FC's involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

