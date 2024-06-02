Sports

2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Samartex beat Gold Stars to clinch first league title

Samartex Wins 23 The team from Samreboi secured the championship on Sunday, June 2

Sun, 2 Jun 2024 Source: Football Ghana

FC Samartex has clinched their first-ever Ghana Premier League title for the 2023/24 season.

The team from Samreboi secured the championship on Sunday, June 2, with a 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at home.

Emmanuel Mamah's decisive goal in the 45th minute sealed the win.

With two games remaining, FC Samartex will be officially awarded the title on the final matchday in their game against Accra Lions.

Source: Football Ghana