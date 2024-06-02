2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Samartex beat Gold Stars to clinch first league title

The team from Samreboi secured the championship on Sunday, June 2

Source: Football Ghana

FC Samartex has clinched their first-ever Ghana Premier League title for the 2023/24 season.

The team from Samreboi secured the championship on Sunday, June 2, with a 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at home.



Emmanuel Mamah's decisive goal in the 45th minute sealed the win.

With two games remaining, FC Samartex will be officially awarded the title on the final matchday in their game against Accra Lions.



