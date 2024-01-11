2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 12: Medeama edge Great Olympics in outstanding game

The match concluded with a 1-0 victory for Medeama SC after the full-time whistle

In a tightly contested Ghana Premier League (GPL) match, champions Medeama SC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Great Olympics during an outstanding clash on match-day 12.

The decisive moment came in the first half when Kamaradini Mamudu found the back of the net in the 30th minute, giving the homesters the lead as they headed into the halftime break.



Despite a strong start from the home team, Great Olympics demonstrated resilience and focus on possession, preventing any dangerous incursions on their goal. The ‘Dade’ outfit, although initially sluggish, maintained a resolute stance throughout the first half.

The second half witnessed both teams engaging in a fierce and even exchange, with the intensity of the game sustained. In the final twenty minutes, Great Olympics intensified their attack with a clear intent to level the score, but their efforts proved futile.



Ultimately, the match concluded with a 1-0 victory for Medeama SC after the full-time whistle, securing three crucial points for the reigning champions in the GPL.