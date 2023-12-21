2023 AFCON: Athletic Bilbao to release Inaki Williams to Ghana after January 4

Striker, Inaki Williams

Spanish club Athletic Bilbao has decided to release Inaki Williams to the Black Stars of Ghana after January 4, 2024, Footballghana.com can report.

Williams, who is enjoying an amazing season with the Busquets has been named in the Black Stars 55-man provisional squad released on Wednesday.



Ghana coach Chris Hughton has until January 3 to finalise his selection, reducing the squad to the final 27 players for the tournament.



The Ghana FA wrote to Bilbao to allow the former Spain international to join camp on time ahead of the AFCON tournament.



But the La Liga outfit insists Williams will be released after their game against Sevilla on January 4.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian forward has been Athletic Bilbao's main man this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 18 La Liga games.



Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The Black Stars have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.