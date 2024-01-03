2023 AFCON: Black Stars can win the title - Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, remains resolute in his belief that the Black Stars can clinch victory in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, set to commence in 10 days.

It has been 42 years since Ghana last secured the AFCON title in 1982, and recent team performances have left some Ghanaians doubtful about their chances for a fifth championship.



Despite the scepticism, Okraku expressed confidence in the team’s potential success in neighbouring Ivory Coast during a press conference on Monday, coinciding with the unveiling of Ghana’s final squad.



“Ivory Coast is possible. We have seen top-performing teams fail at big tournaments,” Kurt said.



“We have seen less experienced, unfancied sides win big tournaments, so it is possible.

“Again, whether in good times or in bad times, all of us here in our dear country called Ghana have only one senior men’s national team, it is the Black Stars and we are the Black Stars and we are Ghana.”



Ghana is set to open their group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.



The Black Stars will then play against record champions Egypt in their second group match against Egypt in four days before wrapping up the group face against Mozambique on January 22.



The Black Stars opened camp on Tuesday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex with 24 players, with Kudus, Richard Ofori, and Inaki Williams the players yet to report to camp.