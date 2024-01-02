2023 AFCON: Equatorial Guinea name 27 players for tournament

File Photo

Juan Micha Obiang, the coach of Equatorial Guinea, has selected 27 players who could represent the Nzalang Nacional in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

The Equatorial Guinea team finds itself in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria.



The 27 Equatorial Guinea players called up for the Africa Cup of Nations



Goalkeepers:



Jesus Lazaro Owono



Manuel Sapunga



Aitor Mbela Gil



Defenders

Basilio Ndong Owono



Carlos Akapo Martinez



Hugo Buyla Sam



Charles Nduelvisi Ondo



Saúl Basilio Coco



Mavin Jose Anieboh



Nestor Senra

José Elo Ayeto



Esteban Orozco



Midfielders



Yannick Buyla



Luis Miguel Nlavo



Alex Balboa Banderas



Federico Bikoro

Iban Salvador Edu



José Machin Dicombo



Santiago Eneme Bocari



José Miranda Boacho



Pablo Ganet Comitre



Federico Nguema



Attackers

Noe Nsue Ela



Emilio Nsue Lopez



Salomon Asumu Obama



Oscar Siafa



José Nabil Ondo



All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.