2023 AFCON: Equatorial Guinea name 27 players for tournament

Juan Micha Obiang, the coach of Equatorial Guinea, has selected 27 players who could represent the Nzalang Nacional in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.
The Equatorial Guinea team finds itself in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria.
The 27 Equatorial Guinea players called up for the Africa Cup of Nations
Goalkeepers:
Jesus Lazaro Owono
Manuel Sapunga
Aitor Mbela Gil
Defenders
Basilio Ndong Owono
Carlos Akapo Martinez
Hugo Buyla Sam
Charles Nduelvisi Ondo
Saúl Basilio Coco
Mavin Jose Anieboh
Nestor Senra
José Elo Ayeto
Esteban Orozco
Midfielders
Yannick Buyla
Luis Miguel Nlavo
Alex Balboa Banderas
Federico Bikoro
Iban Salvador Edu
José Machin Dicombo
Santiago Eneme Bocari
José Miranda Boacho
Pablo Ganet Comitre
Federico Nguema
Attackers
Noe Nsue Ela
Emilio Nsue Lopez
Salomon Asumu Obama
Oscar Siafa
José Nabil Ondo
All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.
