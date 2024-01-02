Sports

2023 AFCON: Equatorial Guinea name 27 players for tournament

Equatorial Guinea Squad File Photo

Tue, 2 Jan 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Juan Micha Obiang, the coach of Equatorial Guinea, has selected 27 players who could represent the Nzalang Nacional in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

The Equatorial Guinea team finds itself in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria.

The 27 Equatorial Guinea players called up for the Africa Cup of Nations

Goalkeepers:

Jesus Lazaro Owono

Manuel Sapunga

Aitor Mbela Gil

Defenders

Basilio Ndong Owono

Carlos Akapo Martinez

Hugo Buyla Sam

Charles Nduelvisi Ondo

Saúl Basilio Coco

Mavin Jose Anieboh

Nestor Senra

José Elo Ayeto

Esteban Orozco

Midfielders

Yannick Buyla

Luis Miguel Nlavo

Alex Balboa Banderas

Federico Bikoro

Iban Salvador Edu

José Machin Dicombo

Santiago Eneme Bocari

José Miranda Boacho

Pablo Ganet Comitre

Federico Nguema

Attackers

Noe Nsue Ela

Emilio Nsue Lopez

Salomon Asumu Obama

Oscar Siafa

José Nabil Ondo

All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.

Source: footballghana.com
