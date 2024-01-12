2023 AFCON: George Addo Jnr appointed as lead English commentator by New World Television

UK-based Ghanaian sports journalist George Addo Jnr

New World Television, the official broadcast rights holder for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, has appointed UK-based Ghanaian sports journalist George Addo Jnr as lead English commentator.

With years of experience calling matches from major international tournaments, he will helm New World's coverage of the continental showpiece in the Ivory Coast.



Addo Jnr. will begin his job on-site as the primary commentator for the AFCON 2023 opening game between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. He will be alongside New World's Anthony Pla, ex-Cameroon international, Sébastien Bassong, and former Togo captain Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor.



The renowned journalist, who joined the BBC World Service from Ghana's Multimedia Group in early 2023, will look to bring significant experience to this role, having expertly commentated on several major sporting tournaments. These include five previous AFCON tournaments, two European football championships, five UEFA Champions League campaigns, three FIFA World Cup tournaments and seven Ghana Premier League seasons.



He has been recognised as one of the best English commentators ever produced in Ghana by the venerable Mirror newspaper. His clear, distinct, and captivating commentary style on radio and TV has led to a three-time nomination for the PAV Ansah Communications Award under the prestigious EMY Africa Awards scheme.



Addo Jnr. was accredited to cover the UEFA Champions League finals in 2016, 2017, and 2018, demonstrating his global expertise in the field.

He also made history in 2021 by delivering commentary on the Euros final between England and Italy from Wembley for Ghana's Joy FM. At that same tournament, he provided television commentary for Joy Prime, who had exclusive TV rights to the games.



"I am thrilled at the opportunity to join this excellent group of professionals to showcase the AFCON, which is one of the world's most exciting competitions, to the global audience. I look forward to a fantastic month of colourful stories, goals, and making of legends," Addo said.



Under the terms of the agreement, Addo Jnr will lead New World's English-language commentary team from the opening match through the final. Working with experienced analysts, he aims to provide insightful match analysis and share his passion for African soccer with soccer fans tuning in globally.



New World TV will also have commentary of all 52 AFCON matches in six African languages: Wolof, Bambara, Lingala, Ewe, Swahili and Hausa.



The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Abidjan on Saturday, 13 January until 11 February 2024.