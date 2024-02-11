2023 AFCON: South Africa wins bronze after defeating DR Congo

South Africa wins bronze at 2023 AFCON

Bafana Bafana of South Africa achieved their best AFCON result since 2000 by securing third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating DR Congo 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

Ronwen Williams, the captain of Bafana Bafana, was once again the hero of the match as he saved two penalties. He first blocked DR Congo's captain Chancel Mbemba's attempt to win the game, and then Meshack Elia's penalty was also saved.



The match ended goalless after 90 minutes, and the game went straight to penalties. Williams had previously saved four penalties in the shootout during the quarter-final win against Cape Verde.

In Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Williams proved to be the key player again after Tebogo Mokoena hit the post with South Africa's first penalty. Following the skipper's successful save, Belgian coach Hugo Broos was given a celebratory bump after adding a third-place finish to his 2017 triumph with Cameroon.



South Africa's last podium finish was in 2000 when they defeated Tunisia on penalties, while DR Congo was hoping to achieve their best result since 1998.