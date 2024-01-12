2023 Afcon: The technical team has been monitoring Ghana's group opponents - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum

As the anticipation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) intensifies, Ghana's Black Stars are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to end a 40-plus-year trophy drought.

In an exclusive revelation, Henry Asante Twum, a key figure in the team's setup, disclosed that the technical team, led by coach Chris Hughton, has employed video analysis to meticulously scrutinize the strengths and weaknesses of their Group B opponents.



Twum emphasized the integral role of dedicated video analysts who have been meticulously studying not only the official matches but also the friendly games of the teams Ghana is set to face in the group stage.



"They have been working on them since the draw came out everytime they update their records looking at the possibilities and I can say so far they have a lot of information," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"But it is still not enough until the match day were you meet them even on the match day you can be surprised you never know so data we have them but because it is one game at a time they have assigned all the video analysts.

"We have three video analysts in the team all of them have been assigned to one team and on daily basis they submit their reports, update and advice to the head coach and the other technical staff,"



This revelation comes in the wake of the Black Stars' stylish arrival in Ivory Coast, where they made a statement not just with their football ambitions but also with their cultural pride. Decked in traditional kente, the team's landing was a celebration of Ghanaian heritage.



Ghana is in Group B with record winners Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.