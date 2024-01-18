2023 Africa Cup of Nations: We’re in Ivory Coast to win, not here as tourists - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has asserted that the team's committed to their national mission amidst questions about their dedication.

Addressing the media in a press conference preceding Ghana's second Group B match against Egypt in the AFCON tournament, Ayew made it clear that their primary goal in Cote D’Ivoire is to secure a victory.



Ghana is set to face Egypt on Thursday, January 18, at 20:00 GMT, seeking redemption after a disappointing 1-2 loss to Cape Verde in their opening game.



The defeat has heightened the stakes for the Black Stars, who now require a win to strengthen their chances of avoiding a second consecutive early exit from the AFCON group stage.

When the issue of commitment was raised, Ayew swiftly dismissed any doubts, stating emphatically, “We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan, we came here to win and responded to a question on the potential of the Black Stars crashing out at the group stage in back to back AFCONS with another jab.”



Additionally, Ayew addressed concerns about the potential of the Black Stars exiting the group stage in back-to-back AFCONs with another confident jab, reinforcing the team's focus on a successful campaign in Cote D’Ivoire.



“Are we disqualified yet? Wait after that happens, then you can talk,” he said