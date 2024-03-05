2023 African Games: Sports Minister confirms venues for sporting disciplines

Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has officially confirmed the venues for each sporting discipline at the 2023 African Games, which kicked off on March 4, 2024, with Table Tennis and is set to officially commence on March 8, 2024.

During a press briefing at the Ministerial Meet the Press event in Accra, Minister Ussif outlined the locations for various sports across the capital, emphasizing the multifaceted approach Ghana has taken in constructing purpose-built sports facilities for the Games at Borteyman and the University of Ghana.



Here is a breakdown of the sports disciplines and their respective venues:







1. Athletics - University of Ghana Sports Stadium & Warm-up Track, Borteyman & University of Ghana Sports Stadium



2. Badminton - Multi-purpose Hall, Borteyman; New ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana.



3. Cycling - Ablekuma – Pokuase Highway



4. Table Tennis - Accra International Conference Centre

5. Tennis - Tennis Complex, Borteyman; Legon Tennis Courts/Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court



6. Triathlon - Borteyman Sports Complex



7. Wrestling - Hana Hathramani Hall ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana



8. Arm Wrestling - Cedi Conference Hall, Legon; University of Ghana Gym



9. Beach Volleyball - Laboma Beach Volleyball Court; Beach Volleyball Court, Legon



10. Basketball (3X3) - Netball Court, Legon; Outdoor Basketball Court, Legon



11. Boxing - Bukom Boxing Arena

12. Chess - Alisa Hotel



13. Cricket - Achimota Cricket Oval



14. Football - Accra Sports Stadium/Cape Coast Sports Stadium



15. Handball - Borteyman Sports Complex



16. Hockey - Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium



17. Judo - Ga Mashie Hall, Bukom New ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana



18. Karate-do - Borteyman Sports Dome New ‘N’ Block

19. Rugby - University of Ghana Rugby Stadium



20. Swimming - Aquatic Centre, Borteyman; Aquatic Centre, Borteyman.



21. Taekwondo - Ga Mashie Hall, Bukom ‘N’ Block



22. Indoor Volleyball - Multipurpose Hall, Borteyman



23. Weightlifting - GCB Hall, Legon; Central Cafeteria, Legon



24. E-Sports - To Be Confirmed (TBC)



25. Mixed Martial Arts - Bukom Boxing Arena

26. Pickleball - Netball Court, University of Ghana; Netball Court



27. Speedball - GCB Hall, Legon.



28. Sambo - Hana Hathramani Hall, Legon



29. Scrabble - Hill View Guest Centre