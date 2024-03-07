2023 African Games: We are going to win the cup - Kuffour Asamoah

Black Satellites defender, Kuffour Asamoah

Ghana's U-20 team is gearing up to face Congo in their opening match at the Accra Sports Stadium this Friday as they kick off their Group A fixtures.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Kuffour Asamoah from the Black Satellites team shared his confidence in their abilities for the upcoming 2023 African Games football tournament.



Acknowledging the attention on their team, the Berekum Chelsea player stated, "We are grateful for the spotlight and are fully focused on delivering our best performance to secure the victory."

Despite their previous setback in the 2019 African Games, where they failed to advance past the group stage, Asamoah and his teammates are determined to make a strong impact in the competition this time around.