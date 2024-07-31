Sports

2024/25 CAF Champions League: Alban Bagbin promises to support FC Samartex with GHC200,000

Alban Bagbin On Jakpaaa Alban Bagbin

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samartex, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, are intensifying their preparations in Akropong, Western Region, as they gear up for their CAF Champions League first preliminary round clash against Victoria United from Cameroon.

