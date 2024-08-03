Sports

2024/25 CAF Champions League: ‘Victoria United play good football’ – Samartex Coach

Nurudeen Amadu55433 Nurudeen Amadu

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex's head coach, Nurudeen Amadu, has commended their rivals in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League, describing them as a team that excels in maintaining possession of the ball.

