All 18 teams participating in the Ghana Premier League for the 2024/25 football season are preparing for the upcoming campaign.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced today that all clubs have submitted their proposed home venues for the upcoming league season.



"All 18 Premier League Clubs have submitted their proposed match venues in preparation for the start of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, scheduled to kick off in September.

The clubs have also provided alternative match venues as required by the Club Licensing Regulations of the Ghana Football Association.