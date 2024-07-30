Sports

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko to face Karela United on matchday one

Asante Kotoko Team1 Asante Kotoko

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko is set to commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away match against Karela United.

