2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Draw against Dreams FC fair result - FC Samartex Coach Nurudeen Amadu

FC Samartex 1996 head coach Nurudeen Amadu characterized the 0-0 stalemate against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium as a just result, yet he voiced worries about the opportunities squandered.

This match marked Samartex's opening game of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, where they aim to defend their championship.

Amadu pointed out that despite having a player advantage following Collins Buah's second yellow card for Dreams FC in the 70th minute, his team was unable to take advantage of the situation.



