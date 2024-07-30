Sports

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to kick off season against Basake Holy Stars

Accra Hearts Of Oak Squad 0.jpeg Hearts of Oak

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak, a prominent Ghanaian team, will commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season against the newly promoted Basake Holy Stars. The matches are scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 9, 2024.

