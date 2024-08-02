2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Our opener against Bechem United will be a tough test - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has characterized their first match of the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League as a challenging test. The team from Abrankese will face Bechem United at the Dr Kyei Sports Complex.

Recognizing the difficulty of the opening game against Bechem United, Mingle labelled it as a demanding start but emphasized his team's readiness to confront any adversary.



In an interview with the club's website, Mingle stated, "Commencing against Bechem United will undoubtedly pose a tough challenge, but we must be prepared for any opponent."

In their inaugural season last year, the Abrankese-based team secured the 7th spot with 49 points. Looking ahead to the new season, Mingle expressed his goal of enhancing their performance. "The sequence of matches in the league is irrelevant, whether you face the first or last team," he remarked.



"Our primary focus is on ensuring that we build upon last season's achievements," Mingle concluded. The highly anticipated season is scheduled to commence on September 6.