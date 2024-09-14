2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Aduana Stars

Bechem United

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Bechem United, coming off a hard-fought draw with Nations FC in their season opener, are keen to build on their positive start as they face rivals Aduana Stars in an important matchday two encounter.

The Hunters are eager to secure their first victory of the season at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park and maintain their unbeaten home streak against Aduana.



Club icon Augustine Okrah, who has recently returned from Tanzanian club Young Africans, is anticipated to make his season debut.

Meanwhile, Aduana will be looking to recover from their close draw with Heart of Lions in their first match.



