2024 Euros: Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong named in Netherlands' provisional squad

Jeremie Frimpong (Left), Memphis Depay (Middle) and Brian Brobbey (Right

The provisional squad for the 2024 European Championship has been announced by Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, including the Ghanaian trio of Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Depay, a seasoned forward, is known for his attacking prowess, while Frimpong has been a standout player for Bayer Leverkusen.



Brobbey, a striker for Ajax, has also been in fine form this season.

These three players will be aiming to secure a spot in the final squad for the Euros next month.



