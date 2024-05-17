Sports

2024 Euros: Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong named in Netherlands' provisional squad

Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong

Fri, 17 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The provisional squad for the 2024 European Championship has been announced by Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, including the Ghanaian trio of Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Depay, a seasoned forward, is known for his attacking prowess, while Frimpong has been a standout player for Bayer Leverkusen.

Brobbey, a striker for Ajax, has also been in fine form this season.

These three players will be aiming to secure a spot in the final squad for the Euros next month.

