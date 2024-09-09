2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses eliminated from tournament after Argentina's victory over Costa Rica

Ghana’s total of three points was insufficient for progression

Ghana’s Black Princesses have been eliminated from the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup after Argentina's 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Ghana needed to win against New Zealand and for Argentina to lose to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.



Argentina’s victory secured their spot in the knockout stages with four points, ending Ghana’s hopes.

Despite a potential win against New Zealand, Ghana’s total of three points was insufficient for progression.



This marks another disappointing campaign for the Black Princesses, who have yet to advance past the group stage since their debut in 2012.



