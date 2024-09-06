2024 FIFA U20 WWC: Eviction staring at Ghana after 4-1 defeat to Japan

Black Princesses against Japan

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana is at risk of being eliminated in the first round of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup following a 4-1 loss to Japan in Group E.

The Black Princesses allowed two goals in the final two minutes of regular play. Japan opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a goal from Chinari Sasai, and Manaka Matsukubo extended the lead in injury time before halftime.

Just five minutes into the second half, Miku Hayama scored to make it 3-0, but captain Stella Nyamekye managed to score a consolation goal in the 83rd minute.



Read full article