2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Ghana's Black Princesses hold shake-up session in Bogota

The Black Princesses of Ghana conducted a brief training session in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday in preparation for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Ghana U20 women’s national team arrived in Bogota on Wednesday and has acclimated well to their surroundings.



Upon their arrival, the Colombian police greeted the team with enthusiastic cheers and music during a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport.

Today, the Princesses engaged in a light workout session, allowing players to stretch and participate in some gentle training activities.