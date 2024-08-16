Sports

Sports
0

2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Ghana's Black Princesses hold shake-up session in Bogota

Black Princesses 696x928 Black Princesses

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Princesses of Ghana conducted a brief training session in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday in preparation for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

