2024 GHALCA Competition: Medeama SC scores late to beat Nations FC 2-1

Medeama Sporting Club demonstrated remarkable resilience on Wednesday evening, securing a 2-1 victory over Nations FC in their second match of the 2024 GHALCA competition.

Both teams are among those selected to participate in the GHACLCA competition, which serves to enhance their preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



The match, held at the TnA Stadium, saw Medeama SC take the lead with a goal from Diawisie Taylor in the first half, allowing them to enter halftime with a slim advantage.

Following the break, an intense battle unfolded as both teams sought to score for their respective objectives. Medeama SC aimed to secure a second goal for safety, while Nations FC sought to equalize.



Despite Nations FC managing to find the crucial equalizer, a late goal from Cudjoe ultimately ensured a 2-1 triumph for Medeama SC by the conclusion of the match.